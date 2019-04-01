Dallas Summer Musicals Announces 2019/2020 Season

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) have announced the full lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas in the 2019-2020 season.

Pop culture phenomenon “Dear Evan Hansen” and Disney’s “Frozen” anchor the nine-show season made up of Tony Award winners, acclaimed revivals, North Texas premiers, and beloved family favorites.

The upcoming season launches in November with the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats,” followed by the six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway Musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

This is the first season that embraces the new collaboration between Dallas Summer Musicals and the AT&T Performing Arts Center in which “The Band’s Visit – winner of 10 Tony Awards in 2018 – and the returning favorite “Blue Man Group” will be presented at the Winspear Opera House.

Season subscribers will be the first to enjoy the benefits of the collaboration.

Currently, Dallas Summer Musicals’ season packages are only available to renewing subscribers starting at $215. For more information, patrons can visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Other productions in the 2019-2020 season include “Come From Away,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Frozen, and the musical comedy “Escape to Margaritaville.”

In addition, the “Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour will also be presented as an optional add-on. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park in April.

“From classic revivals to contemporary blockbusters, we are proud to continue bringing the Best of Broadway to North Texas with yet another spectacular season,” says Kenneth T. Novice, Dallas Summer Musicals president. “We could not be more excited about our collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center as we work together to enhance the Broadway experience for the city of Dallas.”