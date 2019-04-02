Crime Reports: March 25 – 31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BEST DRESSED THIEF

We’ve heard of “dressing for success,” but this is ridiculous. At 4:35 p.m. March 28, after loitering in the store for a few minutes, a man grabbed approximately 24 dress shirts from a table at Jos. A Bank in The Shops of Highland Park, ran out the front door without paying, and got into a dark-colored 2019 Mitsubishi SUV, which was driven away by an accomplice. Each shirt cost $100.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Tuesday

At 8:19 a.m., a truck hauling a bulldozer in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue brushed against and broke hanging branches of trees belonging to the town.

A bar hopper shopper? At 5:37 p.m. a woman, “acting intoxicated” at the Elizabeth W. Boutique at The Shops of Highland Park, grabbed a $1,250 Harper Hallam gold bracelet, told a store clerk her boyfriend would arrive soon and pay for it, and then left without paying while the clerk helped another customer. Upon canvasing the neighborhood and, in turn, a nearby bar, it was determined that the shoplifter “visited [the bar] all the time.”

Missing some children’s clothing and a Maserati key fob? A Highland Park resident found them in Abbott Park on March 23 and dropped them off at the Highland Park Department of Public Safety at 7:50 p.m. March 26.

March 27

A 30-year-old woman was too busy with finals to wait for the tow truck her insurance company was sending to deal with her inoperable 2007 Chrysler 300, so she left it unattended with lights flashing in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane. Officers impounded the sedan, which was registered to a man living in Lebanon, Missouri.

28 Thursday

An unhappy contractor took out his anger on a condo he was working on in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue around midnight, stealing several kitchen appliances and covering the floors with lacquer.

At 4:53 p.m., a man put a $400 Echo hedge trimmer in the trunk of a black, four-door Kia, got in the vehicle, and then a woman drove it away from the work site in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue, heading south on High School Avenue and then west on Mockingbird Lane before disappearing from view.

29 Friday

With the driveway gate left open overnight, three unlocked vehicles belonging to a resident living at the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue were rummaged through between 11 p.m. March 28 and 7:15 a.m. March 29. Property was stolen from only one – a $200 pair of brown Ray Ban sunglasses and $5 in loose change from a 2013 Porsche Cayenne SUV. Interestingly, several birthday presents from a party earlier that day were not taken from a Mercedes.

Video surveillance caught a handkerchief-wearing woman stealing a $928 Lee Radziwill multi-colored handbag from Tori Burch at Highland Park Village at 2:08 p.m.

31 Sunday

Stolen between midnight on March 30 and 10:14 a.m. on March 31: a black Lenovo laptop from an unlocked white 2016 Jeep Cherokee parked in the 4600 block of Edmonson Avenue.

Six Adirondack lawn chairs, valued at $300 each, were stolen between 6 p.m. March 28 and 6 p.m. March 30 from the backyard of a home under construction in the 4400 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Tuesday

Between 3 and 5 a.m., a 2017 GMC Yukon parked at the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue was broken into and the billfold was stolen from the console. Several credit cards from the billfold were then used at a local Walmart.

27 Wednesday

Reported at 10:57 a.m.: the personal information of a resident of the 3600 block of University Boulevard was used to fraudulently open a credit account.

At 6:45 p.m., a city vehicle parked in the parking lot at the University Park City Hall was struck by another vehicle.

28 Thursday

A white 2014 Ram 2500 pickup truck parked at the 8300 block of Preston Road was broken into between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. A total of $350 worth of damage to the truck was reported.

Stolen between 6 and 7:30 p.m.: a $50 Carthage backpack from a white 2014 Chevy parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road. The backpack contained a Lenovo P50 ThinkPad, valued at $1,000, and a $3,000 Breitling wrist watch.

29 Friday

A $500 Glock 9 mm handgun from a black 2013 Ford Jeep parked at the 3500 block of Asbury Avenue was stolen between 7:20 and 8:03 a.m.

A $400 Ferragamo wallet was stolen between 6 p.m. March 28 and 9:01 a.m. March 29 from a black 2015 Ford Explorer parked at the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue. The wallet contained $20 in cash.