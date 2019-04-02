Lady Scots Square Off With Centennial

Highland Park’s quest to return to the state tournament continues in earnest tonight in the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

Riding a 17-game winning streak, the Lady Scots (20-1-3) will face Frisco Centennial at 6 p.m. at Coppell. HP’s offensive proficiency has yielded 135 goals this season, including 12 in a shutout of Kimball in its postseason opener.

The Lady Titans, who finished in third place in District 9-5A during the regular season, edged Wylie East 3-2 in overtime in the first round. Centennial won a 5A state title as recently as 2016, when HP was in Class 6A.

The winner of tonight’s game will meet either Frisco Wakeland or Woodrow Wilson in the regional quarterfinals on Friday. Wakeland, of course, upset the Lady Scots in the regional final last year and went on to win the state championship.