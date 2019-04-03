GALLERY: Friends at Dinner

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden held a garden party thanking its Friends on March 20 during the height of Dallas Blooms.

With close to 400 Friends of the Arboretum in attendance, this illustrious membership group is treasured for their support of the garden.

After cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, attendees enjoyed a seated dinner at Rosine Hall. Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, welcomed everyone. “We welcome you tonight on behalf of the Dallas Arboretum to our annual Friends Appreciation Dinner sponsored by the fine people at Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians. We also want to thank our valet sponsor, Jackson Walker LLP. We also recognize the Caroline Rose Hunt Society donors—the highest level of donors. We are saddened that she is no longer with us.”

Walne shared an update of the garden including having more than 39,000 members and educating more than 100,000 school children along with the latest awards and accolades including Urban Land Institute’s Public Places Award and Number 1 on Fodor’s Travel for “When Flowers Aren’t Enough: 13 Fun Festivals at Botanic Gardens.”

(Photos: Dana Driensky)