Highland Park scored one of its most decisive wins of the season on Tuesday with a 19-0 shutout of Conrad.
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Sports 

Lady Scots Roll Past Conrad Again

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments ,

Highland Park scored one of its most decisive wins of the season on Tuesday with a 19-0 shutout of Conrad that keeps the Lady Scots in a second-place tie in District 11-5A.

HP also defeated Carrollton Newman Smith on March 29 to bounce back from a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to Woodrow Wilson to wrap up the first half of the district schedule.

Up next, the Lady Scots (13-7, 7-2) will travel to face Bryan Adams on Friday before hosting Hockaday in a nondistrict game on Saturday.

You May Also Like

Basketball Postponed to Tomorrow

Chuck Cox 0

Lady Scots Roll Into Playoff Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Battle Inexperience Early

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *