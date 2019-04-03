Lady Scots Roll Past Conrad Again

Highland Park scored one of its most decisive wins of the season on Tuesday with a 19-0 shutout of Conrad that keeps the Lady Scots in a second-place tie in District 11-5A.

HP also defeated Carrollton Newman Smith on March 29 to bounce back from a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to Woodrow Wilson to wrap up the first half of the district schedule.

Up next, the Lady Scots (13-7, 7-2) will travel to face Bryan Adams on Friday before hosting Hockaday in a nondistrict game on Saturday.