Park House: An Exclusive Place For Food, Fun

Billing itself as a “daily destination for dining, socialization, and play,” Park House, a members-only club, sits atop the shops in Highland Park Village and radiates exclusivity.

(ABOVE: An expansive dining room is one of many amenities available to members of the new Park House club at Highland Park Village. Courtesy photos)

In fact, like the SoHo clubs in London and Hollywood, there is a non-photography rule enforced to maintain the privacy of its members.

The club was founded by two couples: Brady and Megan Wood and Deborah and John Scott.

The Woods brought a restaurant background to the partnership with Brady Wood opening several successful restaurants, including Jose’s on Lovers Lane. The Scotts brought inspiration, having recently returned to the area after four years in London.

While members of several London clubs, including 5 Hertford, Annabel’s, The Arts Club, and seven SoHo houses, the Scotts began picturing a similar members-only area in Highland Park.

“The club has many different spaces and moods, depending on how you are feeling and the time of the day you are at the club.” -Deborah Scott

“[The clubs in London] definitely had a huge impact on the spaces and design of Park House,” Deborah Scott said. “We wanted our spaces to translate back to Dallas into the amazing Highland Park Village location, surrounded by luxury retail and residential neighborhoods. We have tried to create a home away from home that was relevant to our Dallas member base and location. We want our members to come often – breakfast, lunch and dinner, late night, and share with their friends. The club has many different spaces and moods, depending on how you are feeling and the time of the day you are at the club.”

The Scotts spent six years away from Dallas in London and Aspen, Colorado, and upon returning noticed that North Texas had seen a population explosion, and that many residents, especially young professionals, were looking for a “cool and exclusive” place.

“Many of our younger members belong to similar clubs in other cities and understood the concept before we opened Park House,” she said.

The club includes memberships for area residents, non-residents (those who live more than 100 miles away), and juniors (those 30 years old and younger). There’s a cigar lounge, a library, an art gallery, a photo booth, and a set up for a DJ and dancing. Dining reservations are encouraged, and private events are held regularly. Overall, the club covers 18,000 square feet.

“It is convenient to where our members work, live, and play,” Deborah Scott said.

Members can eat at The Green Room, the club’s indoor dining spot, or grab a glass of spirits at The Cellar, a private room boasting the club’s wine selection. Park House even has an in-house chef providing meals in The Dining Room, which operates as the main eating area for members.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” she said, noting founding memberships sold out in September 2017 and there’s now a waiting list after resident, non-resident, and junior membership sales closed in October 2018.

“Our members are really enjoying the many facets we offer,” she said. “Dining, social events, programming, live music, DJ’s, and they can walk in and see old friends and new faces.”