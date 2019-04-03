The rest of District 11-5A is proving to be no match for Highland Park, which rolled to an 11-1 win over Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday.
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Scots Remain Undefeated in District

Aaron Plotkin and Highland Park held off Prosper for a 6-4 win in a nondistrict game on March 30 before trouncing Woodrow Wilson three days later. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

The rest of District 11-5A is proving to be no match for Highland Park, which rolled to an 11-1 win over Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday at Scotland Yard.

The Scots (15-10, 7-0) are unbeaten in district play at the halfway point of the league schedule after outscoring their seven opponents by a combined margin of 79-5. Overall, HP has won four straight games and eight of its past nine.

Perhaps the most impressive outing in that streak was a 6-4 triumph over Class 6A powerhouse Prosper in a nondistrict game on March 30, boosted by a four-run first inning and a home run by Sterling Sutcliffe.

HP will return to action with a pair of road games later this week, against Carrollton Newman Smith on Friday and nondistrict foe Waco Midway on Saturday.

