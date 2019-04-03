Wakeland Rematch Awaits Lady Scots

Megan O’Neal and Highland Park turned in another impressive performance on Tuesday during a 6-3 playoff victory over Frisco Centennial in Coppell. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park’s offensive juggernaut claimed another victim on Tuesday, as the Lady Scots rolled past Frisco Centennial in the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

The 6-3 victory in Coppell sends HP into the regional quarterfinals and a rematch with defending state champion Frisco Wakeland, who ousted the Lady Scots (21-1-3) in the regional final a year ago.

That game is slated for 6 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium in Plano. The Wolverines crushed Woodrow Wilson 6-0 on Tuesday, and have won eight consecutive games.

Maja Davison scored twice against the Lady Titans to lead an attack that also included goals from Megan O’Neal, Presley Echols, Halley Ray, and Kathryn Franks.

Despite allowing a season-high three goals, the Lady Scots extended their winning streak to 18 games overall.