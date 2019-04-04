April is State Parks Month at Whole Earth Provision Co.

For the eighth year in a row, Whole Earth Provision Co. is supporting Texas State Parks throughout the month of April during its “April is Texas State Parks Month” fund drive at all seven stores across the state, including the location at Preston Forest.

Customers will have the option to donate to Texas State Parks at check-out counters in the stores.

For every $20 or more donated, Whole Earth will give customers a $5 state parks gift card, redeemable for park entrance fees, park passes, and merchandise at state park stores.

If the customer donates $50 or more, they will receive a Whole Earth branded Nalgene bottle and a $5 state parks gift card; and for a $100 donation, a Ft. Lonesome custom Texas Patch, a Whole Earth Nalgene Water Bottle and a $5 state parks gift card.

“Texas is rich in natural resources. Not just oil and gas, timber and wind (and abundant hot air!), but in resources enjoyed daily by families and friends across the state,” said Jack Jones, Whole Earth Provision Co. founder, and owner. “Some of the most beautiful and historic places in our state – beaches, mountains, rivers, forests, canyons and plains, are available for all of us to enjoy. Whole Earth Provision Co. is proud to partner with our Texas State Parks and looks forward to visiting the new parks that will be opening in the coming years.”

In the last seven years, Whole Earth Provision Company has donated more than $208,000 to Texas State Parks.

These funds are a direct result of donations received during Texas State Parks Month, as well as from ticket sales from the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which Whole Earth has sponsored for the past decade.

The Texas-based travel, adventure and nature store will give all funds gathered during the effort to help fund state parks’ day-to-day operational expenses, including enhanced visitor programs, park trail maps, and facilities maintenance.

On April 14, State Park rangers will visit all Earth Provision stores from 2 to 4 p.m. where they will hand out Texas State Park Guides; offer information and answers questions about the various activities people can enjoy in state parks, including swimming, hiking, fishing, nature walks, caving, paddling, stargazing and mountain biking.

“Texas State Parks is incredibly thankful for the partnership and generosity of Whole Earth Provision Co.,” says Rodney Franklin, Texas State Parks director. “Not only does Whole Earth help raise awareness for the outdoor gems of Texas, but they also help fund items such as trail maps that are used daily by over 8 million visitors to State Parks each year. As Texas State Parks enters into its Centennial celebration in the next few years, I am very excited to see our partnership with Whole Earth continue to help Texas remain one of the top state parks systems in the nation.”