Comerica Bank Makes Teens Prom Dream a Reality

Five Dallas-area Comerica banking centers collected more than 750 new or gently-used, formal dresses as well as accessories from fellow colleagues, clients, and the community during the month of February for Dallas CASA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

Since 2015, Comerica has donated close to 4,000 dresses to both organizations and other community partners.

“Dallas CASA is so grateful to be one of the two recipients,” said Hannah May, Dallas CASA Children’s Council president. “The dress is one of the most important parts of the prom, and to see girls come in with workout gear on and be transformed is really remarkable.

“At first, they’re shy and may not even know their size or what style they like. But by the end, when they look in the mirror for the first time wearing a dress they love, their faces just light up.”

All donations benefit local teen girls served by Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.

“When you reminisce about your high school days, one of the first things that come to mind is your prom,” said Cherri Rowe, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas vice president of Programs. “It is a night where everyone feels beautiful, special and important. We are honored to be a part of a milestone that these beautiful young ladies will remember for the rest of their lives.”

In 2019, Comerica Bank received another generous donation of new dresses from Gala Formal, located at Grapevine Mills Mall, for the second year in a row.

Each nonprofit hosted its prom shopping events for clients, members, and partners this month. Members of the Comerica North Texas Women’s Forum, an internal employee resource group, helped set up both prom dress boutiques in addition to assisting with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas shopping experience.

The CASA Children’s Council coordinates its private shopping event due.