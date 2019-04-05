Russian Artist Igor Samsonov Opens Dallas Art Fair

The Museum of Biblical Art in Dallas will present Beauty in Passion, a grand exhibition of thirty-five paintings by Russian artist Igor Samsonov to kick-off Dallas Art Fair.

The museum, 7500 Park Lane, will host a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. April 7 to highlight the exhibition, which will be open through June 9.

Born in 1963, Samsonov studied at the famous Ilya Repin Leningrad Institute for Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture. Audiences can relate to the beauty portrayed in Samsonov’s artwork as his paintings are pictorial narratives or stories: They are humanity’s stories expressed in his contemporary approach to Classical Realism, delivered with vivid compositions and dazzling colors.

The morals that the paintings teach are widespread, pervasive and universal. The Bible is a primary source for many of the Samsonov lessons.

“The artwork is like a magical and enchanted kind of mirror where one can better understand and see one’s self,” said art historian and curator Scott Peck. “We seem so desperate for a moral compass today and the artist offers us direction. Samsonov is like a modern-day Aesop, telling us stories with lessons that are so desperately needed today.” Come to see the passion of Artist Igor Samsonov and experience his incredible contemporary masterpieces.”