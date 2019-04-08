Abigail French Snelling is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Clator Snelling of University Park. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Carol Powell and the late Mr. David Joe Powell and the late Mr. and Mrs. Taylor French Snelling, Jr. Her brother, Powell, is a graduate of the University of Texas and is working in Dallas. Her brother, Zach, is a junior at the University of Texas.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Abigail, was captain of the Lady Scots basketball team, earning All-District and Academic All-State honors and named Lady Scots Defensive Player of the Year. She was a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Distinction, recipient of the Gold Presidential Service Award and a Cornerstone Scholar Athlete. Abigail was president of Young Republicans and vice- president of Roots.

Abigail attends the University of Texas, where she is majoring in education. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, involved in Reformed University Fellowship and a youth intern at All Saints Presbyterian Church. Abigail loves to hunt, snow ski, and ride horses.

La Fiesta is proud to present Abigail French Snelling as the Duchess of the Monarch Butterfly.