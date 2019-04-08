Caitlyn Michelle Staunton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Wallace Staunton IV. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Neubauer of Dallas, Texas, Mr. and Mrs. William Staunton III of Clancy, Montana and Lt. Col. Michael O’Grady of Vail, Arizona. Her brother, Clayton, is an eighth grader at Highland Park Middle School.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Caitlyn was a member of the Highland Belles drill team. She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Honor Society for Dance Arts. She served as a Fish Camp counselor, on the prom committee and on the Junior Symphony Ball Steering Committee. Additionally, she received a Silver “H” Award and was a Cornerstone Scholar Athlete for two years. Caitlyn attended Camp Mystic for eight years and served as a counselor. She was a founding member of the Turtle Creek Chapter of the National Charity League.

Caitlyn currently attends the University of Alabama, where she is studying psychology. She is a member of Chi Omega sorority. She is involved in the Bama Best Buddies program.

La Fiesta is proud to present Caitlyn Michelle Staunton as the Duchess of Palo Duro Canyon.