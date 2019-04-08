Crime: April 1 – 7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EARLY CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

Talk about getting a head start on your holiday shopping: Between 7:30 a.m. April 1 and 6 p.m. April 2, a home at the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue was broken into and property stolen, including a red bag containing a Christmas tree and a blue box containing Christmas ornaments.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Monday

A motor vehicle accident was reported at 12:41 a.m. from the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road. A vehicle backed into another at a stoplight, then drove off without leaving any information. The vehicle that was hit, a black Toyota Camry, suffered damage to the license plate and front bumper. No injuries were sustained.

Jewelry was reported missing, and possibly stolen, from a safe at 12:52 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane. The jewelry was secured in the safe on March 15 and noticed missing on April 1. The safe usually remained unlocked, and contained a 24-inch gold link necklace, a 20-inch gold rope necklace, a Texas A&M pendant awarded in the 1960s, an emerald and diamond gold bracelet, a gold ring with staircase diamonds, a sterling silver cross with an engraving, and one black cross. All were reported missing.

2 Tuesday

Stolen between 8 p.m. April 1 and 7:15 a.m. April 2: a blue 2017 Porsche 911 Targa from a home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue. A key to the car was missing from its place in the garage.

Reported at 12:55 p.m.: A burglary March 28 of a home in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue. Security cameras caught a man entering a through an unlocked sliding door and taking a Neiman Marcus package as well as a brown and green leather canvas bag.

Stolen overnight before 11:30 a.m.: a black 2017 Ford F250 pickup from the 4500 block of Westway Avenue. Several valuables were inside the truck, including four pairs of Costa Del Mar Sunglasses, valued at $250 each, a $1,000 Apple MacBook Pro, and $2,500 worth of work tools and equipment.

5 Friday

Reported at 4 p.m.: A woman driving a white 2008 GX470 Lexus drove away without leaving information after backing into and damaging the front of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A husband-and-wife team attempted to track down the driver of a a green Ford SUV after their Jeep Wrangler was struck from behind at a red light in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane. The driver of the Ford headed southbound on Armstrong Parkway without leaving any information, so the couple followed until losing him at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Bordeaux Avenue. Then, at 5:13 p.m., they reported the hit-and-run.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

Between 1 and 4:40 p.m., a home in the 4100 block of Shenandoah Avenue was broken into and a $100 Kate Spade purse, containing $20 in cash, three credit cards, and an ID. was stolen.

2 Tuesday

Here’s a high-dollar crime: Approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at 3:39 p.m. from Elements on Lovers Lane.

3 Wednesday

Reported at 11:26 a.m.: The window of a silver 1999 Honda CR-V parked at the 3900 block of University Boulevard was broken sometime between 11:30 p.m. April 2 and 7:30 a.m. April 3.for

4 Thursday

It turned into a rough night for the driver pulled over at 11:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto: What began as a traffic stop turned into an for 22-year-old Dallas man with outstanding warrant and facing a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon – in this case, a 9mm Smith Wesson and 30 rounds of ammunition worth $50 each.

5 Friday

At 3:40 p.m., a man who lives in the the 3300 block of Marquette Street reported his American Airlines account had been hacked. Airline miles, reportedly in the thousands, were stolen sometime between February 26 and April 5.

6 Saturday

A scary moment for a man living in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue: Multiple armed robbers kicked in his door and stole a $1,000 television, all while pointing a gun at the man. Police responded at 1:11 a.m.

7 Sunday

Reported at 5:20 p.m.: The passenger side door of a black 2019 Volkswagon was damaged sometime between 6 p.m. April 5 and 10 a.m. April 6 at the 3000 block of Westminster Avenue.