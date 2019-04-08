Eliza Grace Parker is the daughter of Gwen and Doug Parker. She is the granddaughter of Bobbie Adkinson and the late Reverend Tom Adkinson, and Mrs. Dan Foland and Mr. Bill Parker. Eliza has two older brothers, Jackson, a graduate of Vanderbilt University, who now works in Miami, Florida and Luke a junior at New York University.

A 2018 graduate of The Hockaday School, Eliza served as vice-chair of the Community Service Board, co-founded the Family Photo Foundation non-profit, received three Gold Presidential Community Service Awards and was captain of the St. Marks cheerleading team. Eliza also received the Sudie Duncan Award given to students demonstrating outstanding character and citizenship. She was twice awarded DISD Outstanding Mentor.

She has been an active member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church youth group where she participated in many mission trips including the CORE trip to Costa Rica.

Eliza attends Vanderbilt University where she was selected house Community Service Commissioner. She volunteers weekly for Special Olympics and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She is majoring in elementary education and early childhood development.

La Fiesta is proud to present Eliza Grace Parker as the Duchess of the Texas Sage.