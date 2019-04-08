Emily Claire Stanzel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Andrew Stanzel Sr. of Highland Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Alfred Stanzel of Highland Park, Mr. James Richard Fambro of Dallas, and Mrs. Cynthia Kay Jones of Dallas. Her siblings are Andrew, a senior at Highland Park; Ella Marie, a sixth grader at McCulloch; Lily Anne, a fourth grader at Armstrong; and Thomas, in PK-3 at Claire’s Day School.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Emily Claire was an officer of the National English Honor Society, a member of the Latin State Team, editor-in-chief of the Highlander yearbook, a volleyball three-year letterman and captain, receiving the All-State Academic Award and the Scot Pride MVP Award, named to the TAVC 5A/6A All-Star Team, and a Bronze Presidential Service Award recipient. She was president of NCL-Turtle Creek, an Aztec at Camp Waldemar, and active at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Emily Claire attends The University of Texas at Dallas, studying pre-med biomedical engineering, playing NCAA volleyball, and is a member of Campus Outreach and Delta Delta Delta sorority.

La Fiesta is proud to present Emily Claire Stanzel as the Duchess of San Jacinto.