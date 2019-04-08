Jenna Lynn Peck is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Peck. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Morrison and Mr. and Mrs. William Peck. Jenna’s brother, Christopher, attends Highland Park High School, and her brother Warren attends Highland Park Middle School.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Jenna was a four-year member of the Highland Belles drill team. She was an AP Scholar, a member of National Honor Society as well as various other honor societies and graduated cum laude. She was a member of the Student Council her senior year, and a Cornerstone Athlete. She was active in the Heart of Dallas chapter of the National Charity League, serving as president, as well as various other positions. She also participated as a leader of many philanthropy organizations including HP Rites for Children, and was a Fish Camp counselor for three years.

Jenna currently attends the University of Texas, majoring in public relations with an intent for law school. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma soroity, and a member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church.

La Fiesta is Proud to present Jenna Lynn Peck as the Duchess of Washington on the Brazos.