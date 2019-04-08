Sara Lang Stewart is the daughter of Mrs. and Mr. Eric Johnsen Stewart. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. and Mr. Marc H. Stewart and Mr. Richard A. Gulley and the late Janet Gulley. Her brother Sam, a 2017 La Fiesta Escort, is a senior at The University of Arkansas.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Sara was a member of the Journalism National Honor Society and a recipient of the “H” Award. She was the reference editor-in-chief for the Highlander yearbook, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and 2016 and 2017 Highland Park Girls Golf district championship team.

Sara attended Camp Longhorn, Pete Sessions Leadership Program and is a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Sara was a member of National Charity League, Park Cities Chapter, where she served in several leadership capacities and received the Yellow Rose Award. She served children at the West Dallas Community School, families at the Ronald McDonald House and women and children at Center of Hope.

Sara attends The University of Arkansas where she is pursuing a degree in journalism. Sara is a member of Delta Gamma sorority.

La Fiesta is proud to present Sara Lang Stewart Duchess of the Magnolia.