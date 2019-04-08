Sarah Camille Sockwell is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Lee Sockwell. She is the granddaughter of Mr. William Andrew Harrison, and the late Mrs. Margaret Armstrong Harrison and Mrs. Wenonah Sudduth Sockwell and the late Mr. L. Joe Sockwell. Camille’s sister, Elizabeth, is a senior at the University of Texas.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Camille enjoyed the performing arts and was a member of the Highland Belles with her favorite memory being the 2017 Highland Park state championship game. She was a member of National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Distinction and a Cornerstone Athlete. She served as prom chair her junior year, senior event chair for ASTRA, and Fish Camp counselor. Camille spent summers attending Camp Ozark where she was an 11 year camper.

Camille attends the University of Arkansas where she received the Chancellor’s Scholarship and is enrolled in the Honors College studying engineering. She is a member of Chi Omega sorority and serves as the assistant vice-president for scholarships. Camille is a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church.

La Fiesta is proud to present Sarah Camille Sockwell as the Duchess of the Bluebonnet.