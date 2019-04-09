Chad Arlyn Leopard, Jr. is the son on Mr. and Mrs. Chad Arlyn Leopard. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Royce Elwyn Patterson, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Shults and the late Mr. Ronald Leopard. Cal’s sister Anne works for Bank of America in Los Angeles. His sister Virginia is a junior at the University of Southern California. Cal’s youngest sister Jane attends McCullough Intermediate School.

Cal graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018 as an AP Scholar with Distinction. He was a member of the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa. Cal served as a Highland Park Drumline captain, HP Ambassador, Academic Decathlon varsity member, HP 104 co-chairman and as a member of the Junior Symphony Ball Steering Committee. He received the Maximum H Award and the Bronze Presidential Community Service Award.

He is a member of the Church of the Incarnation, served on several international mission trips, and was chosen to participate in two Moondance Adventure leadership programs.

Cal is a freshman at Texas A&M in the Mays Business School. Cal is a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, active with Impact Ministries and Business Christian Leaders at Texas A&M.