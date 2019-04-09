Christopher Thomas Fehlman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wesley Fehlman. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Leonard Sax, the late Rev. Robert Bruce Fehlman and Mrs. Fran Fehlman. Christopher’s sister Maddie, a 2017 La Fiesta Duchess, is a senior at The University of Mississippi.

Christopher graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018. He was involved in several campus organizations including the Balls and Bats of Hope Club and Iron Sharpens Iron. He was on the freshman baseball team, served as a committee chair for the HP 104 fundraiser dance and served as prom chair for the 2017 Junior Senior Prom.

Christopher enjoys volunteering and in high school dedicated his time regularly at the Voice of Hope Ministries sports camps and vacation Bible camps. He volunteered annually with S.M. Wright Foundation, Reconciliation Outreach and Ozone Ministries. He is a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Christopher is a freshman at the University of Oklahoma where he is majoring in business and entrepreneurship. He is a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and enjoys playing a variety of sports and spending time with family and friends.