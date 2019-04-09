Dallas Chamber Symphony to End Season with “Beethoven 5”

Artistic director and conductor Richard McKay will lead the Dallas Chamber Symphony in its final concert of the season, “Beethoven 5.”

The performance will take place April 30 at 8 p.m. at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., and is an exploration of musical transformations, beginning with Korngold’s final work, his unabashedly cinematic Theme, and Variations.

Hsin-Hao Yang, the winner of the Dallas International Piano Competition 2018, will join the orchestra on Liszt’s formidable First Piano Concerto No. 1, an architectural marvel that exudes flair and expressivity.

Anne Bothwell, Vice President Arts at KERA, will provide opening remarks.

“Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 is, of course, a mainstay of the orchestra repertoire, but it is not often heard performed live by an excellent classical chamber orchestra,” McKay said. “The orchestra will bring renewed clarity and color to the composer’s dense orchestrations. Those who are familiar with this piece will discover new meaning in it.”

Tickets are $25-$54 each (season tickets, subscription packages, and student and senior discounts are available). Tickets may be purchased online, by calling 214-449-1294, or in the lobby the night of the event.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.