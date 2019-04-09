Finis Andrew Jent is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Nicholas Jent of University Park, Texas. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. M. Nicholas Jent and Mr. and Mrs. James Balliet. His brother, Jake, is a sophomore at Highland Park High School.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Finn was a three-year member of Student Council, serving as Freshman Class representative, Sophomore Class vice-president and Student Body executive ambassador. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, the founder and president of the Rubik’s Cube Club, a 2017 Junior Senior Prom co-chair and a member of the Highland Park men’s varsity lacrosse team.

Finn coached nine-year old’s with 3d Lacrosse and volunteered in his community through the Park Cities chapter of Young Men’s Service League as well as in Lusaka, Zambia at Family Legacy’s Camp Life. He is a member of Park Cities Presbyterian Church.

Finn attends Rollins College pursuing a degree in science and an MBA. He is a member of the Rollins men’s lacrosse team. Finn enjoys spending time with his family and friends in Colorado, skiing and conquering as many mountains and 14ers as possible.