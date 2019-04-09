GALLERY: Arabian Nights Gala

On March 23 over 500 guests filled the Sixty Five Hundred event space for the sold-out Equest Presents Arabian Nights Gala. Co-Chairs Annie and Teal Griffeth and Honorary Co-Chairs Cindy Thomas and Bert Headden led the magical evening celebrating the achievements of Equest’s remarkable 38-year history of enhancing the quality of life for children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection.

Upon entering, guests were taken half-way around the world to a land of mysticism and wonder with Arabian-inspired archways and rugs creating a welcoming entrance. Beats from DJ Lucy Wrubel set the tone for the cocktail reception as guests sipped the signature Wish Granter cocktail, presented by Reyka Vodka, perused the silent auction items, and got a glimpse into the future from tarot card readers. Equest Mini Ambassadors Cisco and Dare, two miniature horses under 36 inches tall, dressed in their finest Arabian-inspired costumes posed for portraits with guests at the step-and-repeat.

The talented Arthur Murray Dance Center dancers whisked attendees from the welcome reception to their tables, as if on a magic carpet ride. Guests enjoyed a delectable three-course dinner by Food Glorious Food Catering as Equest CEO Lili Kellogg joined the co-chairs in giving welcoming remarks. Emcee Sonia Azad, health and wellness reporter at WFAA Channel 8, guided the exciting program beginning with the presentation of two awards, the Citation Award and Founder’s Award.

For the first year Equest presented the Citation Award, named after the thoroughbred horse, Citation, who won 16 consecutive races in major stakes race competitions, to Connie and Denny Carreker who demonstrate the same spirit of excellence in support of Equest.

