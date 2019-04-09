Grant Stewart Kipp is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Kipp. He is the grandson of Mrs. Judith Margaret Bergstrom of Glenview, Illinois and the late Mr. Eldon Willard Bergstrom and Mrs. Nancy Kipp of Denton and the late Frank Sherwood Kipp. His older sister Amanda is a junior at the University of Southern California studying health and human sciences. His younger sister Sloane is a junior at Highland Park High School.

Grant graduated magna cum laude from Highland Park High School in 2018 as an AP Scholar with Distinction and was named a National Merit Commended Student. He was a member of the National Honor Society and of the Science, Mathematics and Social Studies National Honor Societies.

His senior year, Grant was a Highland Park baseball team captain and voted co-MVP. He received First Team All-District Pitcher in 2017 and 2018 and Second Team All-Area Pitcher in 2017. Grant earned the Silver Presidential Community Service Award and in 2015 earned the rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 82.

Grant is a freshman at Yale University where he is a member of the baseball team. Grant enjoys playing baseball, fishing, hunting and golfing.