James Spencer Smith is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sidney Smith. He is the grandson of Mrs. Elisabeth Ann Wharton and the late Mr. James Harry Wharton and Mrs. Kathleen Ann Smith and the late Mr. Kent Cornelius Smith. His sister Sydney, a 2016 La Fiesta Duchess, is a senior at the University of Texas at Austin.

Jay graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018 as an AP Scholar. He was in the National Honor, Social Studies Honor, Spanish Honor and Art Honor Societies. He received the Maximum “H” and the Gold Presidential Community Service Awards. He was Student Council Sophomore and Junior Class representative and the executive secretary and on the Community Partners of Dallas Teen Board. Jay is a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Jay, a receiver on the 2016 and 2017 State Championship football teams, received recognition as Honorable Mention All-District Offense, Second Team Academic All-State and as a Cornerstone Scholar Athlete. Jay was on the varsity track and lacrosse teams.

Jay attends the University of Texas at Austin pursuing a degree in economics. He is a member of the Foundation Scholars Program and of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.