James William Herring is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Herring, Jr. of Highland Park. He is the grandson of Mrs. Julia Tutt Beecherl, the late Mr. Louis Arthur Beecherl, Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Herring. James has three siblings: John is a sophomore at HPHS, and Luke is an 8th grader at HPMS. His sister Abbie is a 6th grader at MIS. James’ parents were a La Fiesta Duchess and Escort in 1990.

A 2018 Highland Park High School graduate, James was a multi-sport captain for the HP Scots football team and the Flying Scots track and field team. James started for two years on the 2016 and 2017 Back-to-Back State Championship football teams. He was a three-year letterman, elected Captain of the Year and received the Iron Scot Award. He was a Cornerstone Scholar Athlete, Academic All-State, and a Texas Relay Qualifier. He was a member of National Honor Society, Iron Sharpens Iron and Young Men’s Service League, Highland Park Chapter. He is a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church.

James attends Harvard University and plays safety on the Harvard football team. James enjoys hunting, fishing, skiing and traveling.