Kyle David Tananbaum is the son of Ms. Jill Ellen Tananbaum of Highland Park and Mr. Kenneth Lewis Tananbaum of Dallas. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Goldberger of Saratoga, California and Drs. Rona and Harvey Tananbaum of Framingham, Massachusetts. His brother Jason is a sophomore at Highland Park High School.

Kyle graduated in 2018 from Highland Park High School as an AP Scholar with Honor. He was in National Honor, Social Studies Honor and Spanish Honor Societies. He was captain of the JV basketball team, a track and field Academic All-State athlete and varsity letterman. Kyle was HPHS’s 2015 Ambassador to China, founder and president of the March Madness Club and a Bronze Presidential Community Service Award recipient. Kyle earned the rank of Eagle Scout and received the Highland Park Class of 1961 Scholarship.

Kyle was a 2017 finalist for Baylor University’s Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, interned for the Dallas Maverick’s and participated in Congressman Pete Session’s Leadership and Growth Program in Washington, D.C.

Kyle is in the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and of Congregation Shearith Israel.