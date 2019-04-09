Kyle Matthew Walters is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Wayne Walters. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Neely Dishman of Lawton, Oklahoma and Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Paul Walters of Knoxville, Tennessee. Kyle’s older sister Paige, a 2018 La Fiesta Duchess, is a sophomore at Southern Methodist University.

Kyle graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018 as an AP Scholar. He was a member of the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society. He played lacrosse all four years at Highland Park High School and was a Cornerstone Scholar Athlete.

Kyle was an officer in Community Service Council, a member of the University Park Chapter of Young Men’s Service League and is a current member of Highland Park United Methodist Church. Kyle owned a successful pie baking business in high school and he worked summers at Holmes Aquatic Center as a lifeguard.

Kyle is a student at the University of Oklahoma planning to study business and entrepreneurship. He is interested in urban planning and is a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Kyle enjoys spending time with friends and family, snowboarding and time in Colorado.