Michael James Walter is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey James Walter of University Park. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas Walter, Jr. of University Park and the late Mrs. Joan Christopher Linam and Mr. Jon Waldo Wales of Bryan, Texas. Michael’s brothers, Luke and Jack, were 2013 La Fiesta Escorts and his brother Blake was a 2015 La Fiesta escort.

Michael graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018 as an AP Scholar and a member of The National Honor Society. He was a Cornerstone Scholar Athlete and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was on the Highland Park High School track and field team and was founder and president of the Entrepreneurs Club.

Michael is a freshman at Austin Community College planning to attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall where he will major in liberal arts. He is a member of Texas Rho fraternity where he worked building homes with Habitat for Humanity in Austin last fall. Michael enjoys spending time with friends, hunting and skiing. He is a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church.