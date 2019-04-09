Robert Caleb Kimzey is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ingram Kimzey of University Park. He is the grandson of Mrs. Terry Crozier Sowden of Highland Park and the late Mr. Webb McCann Sowden Jr., and Mrs. Lane Anne Kimzey of Ft. Worth and the late Mr. John Paul Kimzey. Caleb has three brothers: Cameron is an Area Director for Ozone Ministries. Cade is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin and Cort is a junior at Highland Park High School.

Caleb graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018. He was a four-year varsity athlete for the Highland Park Scots wrestling team. He was appointed team leader his junior year and was team captain his senior year. Caleb qualified for state as a junior and achieved All-State his senior year.

Caleb held leadership positions with Young Men’s Service League and was a member of Iron Sharpens Iron and Ozone Ministries.

Caleb is a freshman at the University of Colorado Boulder in the Leeds School of Business and is a member of Chi Psi fraternity. Caleb enjoys snow skiing, wakeboarding, fishing and hunting with his family and friends and loves his pets Bear, Riley and Buzz.