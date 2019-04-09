Scully Patrick Jenevein is the son of Mrs. Andrew Cristy Bryan and the Honorable Robert Crofford Jenevein. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Patrick Jenevein and Dr. and Mrs. Mario Feola. His oldest sister Jane Marie, a 2014 La Fiesta Duchess, is a 2013 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. His younger sister Julia attends the University of Texas at Austin.

Scully graduated cum laude from Highland Park High School in 2018 as an AP Scholar with Honor. He served as executive vice-president and treasurer of the Student Council and was a member of the National, Science, Social Studies and Spanish Honor Societies.

A starter for the 2016 and 2017 Back-to-Back State Championship football teams, Scully was a three-year letterman and served on the Player Committee. Scully was a captain of the lacrosse team, named All-State and Offensive MVP, a three-year letterman, and was nominated for the Davy O’Brien Award.

Scully attends the University of Texas at Austin studying in the McCombs School of Business and is a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He enjoys playing basketball, spending time with friends and family and ushering at St. Michael’s and All Angels Church.