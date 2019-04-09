Texas Ballet Theater Presents the U.S. Premiere of Pinocchio

The beloved story of a puppet’s adventure to become a real boy will make its United States premiere this May.

Produced by the Texas Ballet Theater and National Ballet of Canada, Pinocchio will open May 17 at Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Council. The production closes in Dallas on May 19 and will be at the Bass Hall in Fort Worth from May 26 to 26.

Above: Performance photos courtesy of National Ballet of Canada

All performances feature live accompaniment from the Dallas Opera Orchestra in Dallas and The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in Fort Worth.

The event is sponsored in part by the Amon G. Carter Foundation and an anonymous donor.

Audiences of all ages will be wowed by the vivid costuming, magical storytelling, and dialogue that guides the family-friendly story of the puppet who just wants to be a “real boy.” With heartwarming characters that teach key moral lessons to children and adults alike, Pinocchio is sure to be a fan favorite.

The full-length, kid-friendly ballet has two acts and lasts approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. A “Wiggle Room” is available for restless children to play while still watching the performance via a screen or window. Tickets range from $20-$125 and are available at texasballettheater.org or 877-828-9200.