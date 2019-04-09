William Harden Thomas is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Peter Thomas III. He is the grandson of Mrs. Jeanne Thomas, the late Mr. Michael Peter Thomas Jr., Mrs. Linda McAdams Carpenter and the late Mr. Carey McAdams. Will’s older brother Michael is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and a financial analyst in Dallas. His older sister Meredith, a 2016 La Fiesta Duchess, will be a 2019 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

Will graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018 as an AP Scholar with Distinction and a member of the National Honor Society. He was a member of Boy Scouts Troop 82, earning the rank of Eagle Scout his sophomore year. Will served as vice-president and president of the University Park Chapter of Young Men’s Service League. Following his passion, Will spent two summers with National Outdoor Leadership School Alaska programs earning highest scores in leadership and outdoor survival.

Will is a liberal arts student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of Texas Rho fraternity. He enjoys hunting, fishing, snowboarding, water sports and especially cooking for all his friends.