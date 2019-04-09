William Houston Hall is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Hall. He is the grandson of Mrs. Jane White of Fort Worth. His brothers, Wallace and Kellam, and his sister Avery, all graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. Wallace was a 2011 La Fiesta Escort and Avery was a La Fiesta Duchess in 2013.

William graduated from St. Mark’s School of Texas in 2018 where he was captain and three-year letterman of the varsity football team, earned All-North Zone honors, and was a four-year letterman on the varsity lacrosse team. As lead photographer, William’s St. Mark’s team won Top Program in the state for their portfolio in The Best of Texas High School Photography competition.

William served on the Community Service Board at St. Mark’s and was co-chairman and founder of the Habitat for Humanity Junior Board where he received the Vision Award. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2017. He is a member of St. Michael’s and All Angels Episcopal Church.

William attends The University of Texas at Austin pursuing a degree in human dimensions of organizations in the College of Liberal Arts. He is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.