William Rhodes Miller is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Duval Miller of University Park. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Irad Miller of Arlington, Virginia, and Dr. and Mrs. Allen Robert Myers of University Park. His brother, Blake, is a junior at Highland Park High School. His father Walt was a La Fiesta escort in 1991 and his mother Melanie was a duchess in 1992.

Rhodes graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018. He received a Maximum “H” Award and a President’s Volunteer Service Award. Rhodes was a four-year member of the HPHS media staff and received the Outstanding Broadcast Journalism Student Award. He served for two years as the videographer for the State Championship girls varsity soccer team. Rhodes was a three-year member of Dallas United Crew and the Highland Park clay target team and active with the Park Cities chapter of Young Men’s Service League.

Rhodes attends Auburn University and plans to major in building science. He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and currently serves as recruitment chairman. Rhodes enjoys sporting clays, off-roading, hunting and spending time with his friends and brother.