Carolyn Wells Weinberg is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stephen Weinberg. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Bill Dollar and the late Mrs. Dollar, and Mrs. Sheilah Harrow and the late Mr. Weinberg.

Her brother Whitson was a 2014 La Fiesta escort and works in Dallas.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Wells was a four-year member of choir and theater, participating in several productions as well as the All- Region choir. Wells spent two years as a mentor for the Sparkling Scots cheerleading squad, serving as captain her senior year. In addition Wells was the founder of the Highland Park chapter of Club Girl Up, and participated as a member of National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, National Charity League, and ASTRA.

Wells currently attends the University of Texas, where she is majoring in communications. She is a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority and has worked on several committees. Wells is a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church.

La Fiesta is proud to present Carolyn Wells Weinberg as the Duchess of France.