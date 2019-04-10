Cathy Jean Saunders Wood is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsey Russell Crow of University Park, and the late Mr. William Huntington Wood. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and the late Mrs. Robert M. Saunders, Jr. of Dallas and Mr. and Mrs. David Bruce Wood of Houston.

Cathy Kean’s older brother, Hunt, was a 2017 La Fiesta escort, and attends Texas A&M University and her younger brother, Saunders is a junior at Highland Park High School. Her younger sister, Becca May, is a sixth grader at Trinity Christian Academy.

A 2018 graduate of Trinity Christian Academy, Cathy Jean was a National Honor Society member and achieved magna cum laude. She received the community service award for devoting over 150 hours each year all four years of high school. Her volunteer service included school and church mission trips. She also served special needs campers at Camp Barnabas and other organizations.

Cathy Jean attends Texas A&M University, where she is studying education and plans to pursue a career in special education after college. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

La Fiesta is proud to present Cathy Jean Saunders Wood as the Duchess of Texas Sunsets.