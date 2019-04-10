Lindsay Ellen Winters is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Matthew Winters of University Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mast Wallace and the late Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Otis Winters. Her sister, Holly, is a 2016 graduate of Highland Park High School and attends the University of Colorado. Her brother, Matthew, is a sophomore at Highland Park High School.

Lindsay graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018. She was a member of National Honor Society, National Social Studies Honor Society, National Journalism Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. She was a JV & varsity cheerleader and a Cornerstone Scholar Athlete. Lindsay served on the yearbook staff, where she served as a senior ads editor. She was also a Student Ambassador.

Lindsay has been on mission trips to Louisiana, San Antonio, Costa Rica and the Bahamas. She was a member of the Highlander Chapter of National Charity League, where she earned several awards. She attends Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Lindsay attends Auburn University. She is a business major and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

La Fiesta is proud to present Lindsay Ellen Winters as the Duchess of University Park.