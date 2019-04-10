Mary Grayson Willis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Sterling Willis. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Fred Spencer Willis and Mr. and Mrs. Donald James Timberlake. Grayson’s sisters Campbell and Sterling both currently attend Highland Park High School.

Grayson graduated cum laude from Highland Park High School in 2018. She was a four-year member of the Lady Scots cross country team and served as captain her senior year. She was a member of National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Distinction, a Student Council senior class representative, president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a semi-finalist for Texas Christian Athlete of the Year.

Grayson was a founding member of the Turtle Creek Chapter of National Charity League and received the Bronze Presidential Service Award all four years of high school. She was awarded the Barbara Hitzelberger Leadership Scholarship at graduation.

Grayson currently attends the University of Texas, where she is majoring in art history. She is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Grayson is a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church.

La Fiesta is proud to present Mary Grayson Willis as the Duchess of the Chihuahuan Desert.