DSO Announces 2019 Parks Concerts Series

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announces the annual Parks Concert series. These family-friendly concerts are free, open to the public, and will be presented in Dallas-area parks stretching from North to South Dallas.

Guest Conductor Ruth Reinhardt will lead the DSO in a program featuring light classics, patriotic tunes, and other popular music.

The 2019 Parks Concerts will kick off with the annual Memorial Day concert and fireworks display at Flag Pole Hill Park on May 27.

The DSO will appear at Crawford Park in Pleasant Grove on May 29, Fretz Park in Far North Dallas on June 4, and Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff on June 6. The final DSO Parks Concert of the season will be at Paul Quinn College on June 11.

“We are proud to serve the Dallas community and meet our neighbors at the annual Parks Concerts,” said Kim Noltemy, Dallas Symphony Orchestra president & CEO. “The DSO enjoys the opportunity to perform for everyone around the city and share the experience of great music.”

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the finest in orchestral music at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, regarded as one of the world’s premier concert halls.

The DSO will welcome two guest soloists at Parks Concerts this year. Miss America 2019 Nia Imani Franklin, a classically trained opera singer and arts advocate, will join the DSO at Flag Pole Hill, Fretz Park, and Kidd Springs Park.

Dallas singer, Skye Turner, will solo at Paul Quinn College. Ten-year-old Turner is a member of the Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association and recently appeared on the “Steve Harvey Show” where she was surprised on-air by legendary singer Patti LaBelle.

All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, check online.