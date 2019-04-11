Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Announces New President, CEO

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas announced its next president and CEO, Mariam Shpeen Feist, who will start in that role on Aug. 1.

Feist currently serves as the Federation’s senior vice president and chief development officer since August 2012 when she came to Dallas. Feist is coming into this role as only the second woman to lead the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas in its 108-year history.

“Our community is so fortunate to have Mariam as our Federation’s next President and CEO,” said Board chair Mark Kreditor. “Mariam’s relationship and connection to this community the past seven years is very deep and she will help elevate our Federation to its next level of success.”

In her seven years as SVP and chief development officer, Feist has increased the Federation’s unrestricted Annual Campaign each year, brought back Pacesetter Missions, The YAD Event, implemented ONE Night, a focus on affinities, next-gen leadership, stewardship, invigorated the culture of pride-filled giving, and transformed the Jewish Women’s Philanthropy Center.

“Mariam’s experience and deep relationships in our community will be invaluable as she leads our community forward,” said Bradley Laye, Federation president & CEO. “Our entire professional team is excited for her as she becomes our new CEO.”

Feist and her husband, Bob, reside in Far North Dallas and have two sons Jacob and Max, both students at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is the central coordinating agency for the Dallas Jewish community.