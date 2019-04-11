Run For Life Celebrates Decade of Raising Adoption Awareness

Council for Life will celebrate its 10th Annual 5K Run for Life on May 4 at the Continental Bridge in Trinity Groves. Council for Life is celebrating one decade of raising awareness about the joys and miracles of adoption.

Run proceeds will benefit two organizations that focus on adoption, BraveLove and Buckner Children and Family Services.

“We encourage everyone to walk, run, push your child in a stroller, and even bring your dog while enjoying the beautiful Dallas skyline and helping the cause of adoption,” said Cathy Sisk, 2019 Council for Life president.

A pre-registration fee of $35 per person includes a t-shirt, timing chip, and post-event refreshments. In addition, any adopted walker/runner or birth parent of an adopted child or adoptive parent will receive a $10 discount at registration. Participants may register online.