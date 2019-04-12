Help Break World Record for Largest Bunny Hop

Wear some comfortable shoes because the Dallas Arboretum needs your help to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Bunny Hop on April 20.

The event is part of the Arboretum’s Easter holiday from April 19 to 21, where guests can partake in activities including live music, free beer samples, festive treats, children’s activities and a garden full of floral backdrops perfect for photos.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to help us break the Guinness World Record for the largest bunny hop,” said Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman.

The hop will begin in the Jonsson Color Garden at noon April 20.

WFAA Good Morning Texas reporter and producer, Paige McCoy-Smith, and the Easter Bunny lead will lead guests in the attempt to break the record.

Guests of all ages are welcome to participate, and the event is free with paid garden admission.

Other events during Easter Weekend include:

Children’s activities include face painting and a petting zoo in Pecan Grove.

Concerts with Eddie Coker are held at the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn on April 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden’s Plant Lab: Dye Easter eggs and conduct egg experiments, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the hour, April 12-14 and April 19-21.

“Families have made visiting the garden on Easter weekend a tradition because the garden is bursting with spring blooms, and it’s one of the most glorious moments in the garden to take pictures with family and friends, said Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president. “The first few weeks of April are bursting with color and feature spring blooms like petunias, salvia, sunpatiens, foxgloves, African daisies, and more.”