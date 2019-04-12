Up On Knox Announces New Culinary Director

American Brasserie and neighborhood staple, Up On Knox, has added a fresh new face. Dallas-based restaurateur Stephan Courseau has welcomed Chef Wes Whitsell to enhance the importance of sustainability in the kitchen.

With over 15 years of restaurant experience, Whitsell, a North Texas native, began his cooking career in Los Angeles at Osteria La Buca, Blair’s, and Gjelina prior to heading the kitchen at Soho House New York.

He collaborated on his first concept opening Manuela before making the decision to return home to Dallas where he was then introduced to Courseau.

And, that was that …

Both Courseau and Whitsell’s previous experiences and culinary aspirations truly complement each other and they have hit the ground running on a revamped new menu.

“I’m excited I have found somebody who’s just as passionate about what I’m doing,” shared Whitsell. “We share a singular vision, and both have high expectations.”

Whitsell’s father instilled a love for cooking and a passion for the farm to table experience from early on.

“It was here in North Texas where my father taught me how to live off the land,” shared the new chef. “We grew our own vegetables, fished our local lakes, and hunted the land.”

Courseau, who opened Up on Knox with a desire to highlight farm sourced products, has seemingly found his missing piece in Wes, who was awaiting the next opportunity to showcase his true passion for food utilizing local, seasonal ingredients from his home state.

This partnership is synonymous with the ever-evolving direction the restaurant is heading towards in terms of sustainability.

“We’re representing the change we really want to see,” said Whitsell.

Constantly striving to find local sources to work with as well as utilizing companies that give back to the earth is one of the pillars for which Courseau’s team has always stood firm on.

“I feel very lucky to have met Wes, he is the real deal…creative, driven but humble at the same time,” Courseau said. “He just wants to serve great food prepared with the best ingredients. It sounds simple, but it requires real talent.”