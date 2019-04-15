Mockingbird Station to Host Month-Long Wellness Festival

Yoga y Tacos? Boxing Bootcamp + Bowls? Sounds like Mockingbird Station is combining two of Dallasites favorite things to do: Workout and eat.

Mockingbird Station is kicking off its month-long Wellness Festival at 10 a.m. April 20 with a yoga and tacos class where guests can flow right into brunch at Urban Taco.

The festival will create a workout and food pairing each Saturday through May 18.

Space is limited for each class, so be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time.

Yoga y Tacos

10 a.m. April 20

Bring your yoga mat and your appetite. CorePower Yoga will kick it off with an invigorating full-body flow where you’ll explore yoga postures and the fundamental principles of yoga. The class will be 50 minutes long, followed by brunch at Urban Taco inclusive of tacos and mimosas.

Boxing Boot Camp + Bowls

10 a.m. April 27

Start your Saturday with a 30-minute power workout that is fast, effective and fun. Let the 9Round team lead you through this action-packed strength and cardio workout. Follow up the work out with a Bowl from Rush Bowls to pack in the protein and recover.

Mommy and Me Yoga

10 a.m. May 11

What better way to spend Mother’s Day than with some mother-daughter zen time? Give mom the gift of tranquility and some special time with her little ones! All moms and kiddos welcome. Bring your mat and a water bottle for this fun flow lead by CorePower Yoga.

Boxing Boot Camp + Bowls

10 a.m. May 18

This 30-minute power workout is fast, effective and fun. Let the 9Round team lead you through this action-packed strength and cardio workout. Follow up the work out with a Bowl from Rush Bowls to pack in the protein and recover.

To reserve your spot to these exclusive Mockingbird Wellness Festival experiences, or for information, visit the Mockingbird Station Facebook page, or visit Mockingbird Station’s website.