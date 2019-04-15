Rutherford’s Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary With Fete

Rutherford’s Design Fabrics and Gifts is celebrating 30 years of providing exquisite custom designs and home decor in the Park Cities.

In celebration of this milestone anniversary, the locally owned and operated business will host a fete from 5 to 7 p.m. May 1 at their showroom located at 5417 W. Lovers Lane.

Shoppers will be able to mix and mingle throughout the showroom (sips and bites included) while enjoying a 30 percent discount on everything in stock and 25 percent off special orders.

A portion of the proceeds from event sales will be donated to the Lil Lizzie Foundation benefiting children and families throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“We are honored to be celebrating our thirty-year anniversary here in the community we are proud to call home,” said owner Robert Rutherford. “We take pride in being a family owned business that includes our daughter and son, along with gifted designers we call family.

“Being able to provide the highest quality goods and services to our friends and neighbors has been our pleasure while supporting a number of talented local artists throughout the years.”

Rutherford’s features furnishings, decor, and artwork by a number of world-renowned designers, as well as a collection of stunning jewelry and accessories, candles, frames, and unique specialty items.

“We have something for everyone to make their life a little more enjoyable to wake up to,” Rutherford said. ”Our talented team of designers can also add a refreshing touch to what our clients already have.”

To RSVP, please email [email protected].