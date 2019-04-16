Crime: April 8 – 14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAT ATTACK

Reported in the 3400 block of Milton Avenue at 2:13 p.m. April 9: a bad day for a groomer. A 29-year-old woman was blow-drying a cat, who got scared and bit her.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

Reported at 10:10 a.m.: Vandals painted 3-foot by 6-foot graffiti on a retaining wall at Jones Lang LeSalle Company’s property at MacArthur and Lemmon avenues sometime between end-of-day April 5 and 10 a.m. April 8.

An iPhone worth $449 was reported stolen at 3:13 p.m. from the Whole Foods on Lomo Alto Drive. A woman reported leaving her phone on the counter, stepping away from the phone, then returning and not being able to locate it.

9 Tuesday

Here’s a report you don’t see every day: A grey 2019 Ford F150 parked at a service center in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue was damaged by falling trash cans sometime between 3 and 3:49 p.m.

1o Wednesday

Reported at 1:37 a.m.: A silver 2004 Dodge Dakota, filled with Bibles, suffered damage to the driver’s side window while parked at a home in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue. Nothing appeared stolen, according to the vehicle’s owner.

Reported at 1:52 p.m.: A surveillance camera caught a man stealing a $2,000 taupe square handbag from Celine at Highland Park Village, valued at $2,000, then getting into a green Hyundai and driving away.

12 Friday

A couple is on the loose using a stolen credit card in and around Highland Park: Between 3:51 p.m. April 12 and April 14, the man and the woman were spotted using a card belonging to someone else at Chanel, Anne Fontaine, and Balenciaga at Highland Park Village. Besides racking up charges at those three stores – a handbag and shoes from Chanel, women’s clothing from Anne Fontaine, and a baseball cap from Balenciaga – the couple reportedly had spent a total of $19,896.36.

14 Sunday

An abandoned vehicle was reported at 9:31 a.m. at the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

A $50,000, black 2018 GMC Denali with a handgun inside was reported stolen at 7:16 p.m. from the Hillstone restaurant parking lot at The Plaza at Preston Center.

9 Tuesday

A grey 2019 Lexus NX300 was stolen sometime between 3:17 and 7:53 a.m. from a home in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive.

Reported at 4:07 p.m. from the 3000 block of Rosedale Avenue: Identity fraud was used to open an account with a cell phone service sometime between October 25 and April 9.

Reported at 5:30 p.m.: A Trek bicycle worth $325 was stolen at University Park Elementary School between February 7 and February 10.

A $475 pair of Gucci eyeglasses was stolen at 5:57 p.m. from Occhiali at the Plaza at Preston Center.

10 Wednesday

Packages worth $3,000 were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 4000 block of Amherst Street sometime between 5:15 and 6:30 p.m.

Stolen between 6 and 6:30 p.m.: four packages containing a combined $3,450 worth of merchandise from the front porch of a home in the 3000 block of Westminster Avenue.

Between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., a black 2019 Jaguar was broken into at the Plaza at Preston Center. A handbag worth $1,000 was stolen from inside.

11 Thursday

Two packages worth $100 were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 4400 block of Grassmere Lane between 5:15 p.m. April 10 and 6:20 a.m. April 11.

Three packages containing multiple items were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue between 5 p.m. April 10 and 8 a.m. April 11. The packages contained $205 worth of clothing.

Sometime between 5:05 and 6:05 p.m., a black 2015 Mercedes c300 was broken into and a $1,200 Lifebook T937 laptop stolen, as well as a $100 handbag, at the Plaza at Preston Center.

A $600 iPhone was stolen sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. at the Highland Park High School.

12 Friday

Jewelry worth $8,000 was stolen sometime between 5:55 p.m. April 10 and 6 p.m. April 12 from a home in the 4000 block of Windsor Avenue.

13 Saturday

The driver of a black 2012 Ford attempted to steal $437.69 worth of merchandise between 1:10 and 1:15 a.m. from CVS on Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 8:13 a.m. from the 2800 block of Milton Avenue: A college fund was fraudulently accessed sometime between March 29 and April 13.

A white 2017 Lexus RX350 parked at the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue was struck by another vehicle sometime between 4 and 4:20 p.m.