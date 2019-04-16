GALLERY: Cherish the Children

The Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award was given to Rosewood for its longtime contributions to bettering the lives of children in Dallas.

Accepting the award were Hunt’s children Laurie Sands Harrison and Patrick Sands.

Hosted by Dallas CASA Children’s Council, the event was chaired by Gina Porter and Nicki Stafford. Guest speaker Steve Pemberton, author of A Chance in the World, shared with the audience his personal story of growing up in an abusive foster home not knowing who his parents were.

(Photos: Kristina Bowman Photography)