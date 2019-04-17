Dallas Arboretum Unveils “Celebrate the Children”

Through Oct. 15, guests at the Dallas Arboretum can interact with beautiful, hand-crafted sculptures of children, which are displayed throughout the garden.

“Celebrate the Children,” is designed and created by Gary Lee Price and features more than 25 different, hand-produced, bronze sculptures, many of which are of his own children.

“Not only do I love the message and energy that great, positive art can put out into the world for our nourishment and sustainment … I love the very act itself of that creation” Price said. “To be able to take an unidentifiable lump of clay and transform it into a shape that lifts and inspires others. I can scarcely put into words the joy that gives this sculptor.”

The exhibition encourages guests to revisit childhood memories such as singing Ring-Around-The-Rosie in “Circle of Peace” with five children or playing in the grass near one of the four “Cartwheel” statues. The pieces range from 2 to 7.5 feet tall with one sculpture weighing more than 1,300 lbs. The 11-foot sculpture, “Celebration!” features joyous children celebrating life and soaring around the globe.

“Thousands of Gary Lee Price’s sculptures are on display in public and private collections throughout the world, and now the public can see many of them up close,” said board chairman Alan Waln. “You may remember his ‘Great Contributors’ bronze collection at the Dallas Arboretum in 2016. They were so popular that we are excited to welcome him back as he captures the true essence of passion in every sculpture.”

“Celebrate the Children” exhibition, presented by Reliant, is part of Summer at the Arboretum during which the garden hosts special Family Fun Fridays in June, July, and August where families can enjoy the gardens, along with special activities such as face painting and a petting zoo.

The exhibition is also a celebration of the fifth year of the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, an eight-acre scientific garden dedicated to teaching children about nature, life and earth sciences in a garden.

With 17 indoor-outdoor galleries designed for science learning objectives, the Children’s Adventure Garden is revolutionizing the landscape of interactive learning through a unique blend of innovative technology, 150 interactive exhibits, and natural elements. The displays revolve around STEAM—science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

In the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, there are misters to keep guests cool along with experiments and fun learning activities daily.

All of the Price sculptures on display are available for purchase, along with smaller versions in the Hoffman Family Gift Store. The Dallas Arboretum receives a portion of the proceeds.